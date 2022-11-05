Viral Photos of the Day: KGF Chapter 2 star Yash lands in Mumbai, Ajay Devgn promotes Drishyam 2

Saturday can't get better, as pan-India star Yash landed in Mumbai. On the other side, Ajay Devgn initiated Drishyam 2 promotions.

The weekend started on a high note, and the paparazzi worked hard to capture your favourite celebrities through their lenses. Let's take a look at them. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Yash

1/5 KGF Chapter 2 star Yash landed in Mumbai, and he charmed the paps with his presence.

2. Ajay Devgn

2/5 Ajay Devgn has kick-started the Drishyam 2 promotions, and he was spotted interviewing for the film.

3. Malaika Arora

3/5 Malaika Arora was captured early morning attending the pilates class.

4. Kajol

4/5 In a red shirt, Kajol was spotted attending pilates class.

5. Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal