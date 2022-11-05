Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: KGF Chapter 2 star Yash lands in Mumbai, Ajay Devgn promotes Drishyam 2

Saturday can't get better, as pan-India star Yash landed in Mumbai. On the other side, Ajay Devgn initiated Drishyam 2 promotions.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 05, 2022, 09:24 PM IST

The weekend started on a high note, and the paparazzi worked hard to capture your favourite celebrities through their lenses. Let's take a look at them. (Image source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Yash

Yash
1/5

KGF Chapter 2 star Yash landed in Mumbai, and he charmed the paps with his presence. 

2. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn
2/5

Ajay Devgn has kick-started the Drishyam 2 promotions, and he was spotted interviewing for the film. 

3. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
3/5

Malaika Arora was captured early morning attending the pilates class. 

4. Kajol

Kajol
4/5

In a red shirt, Kajol was spotted attending pilates class. 

5. Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal

Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal
5/5

Huma Qureshi, her brother Saqib Saleem, and Zaheer Iqbal were spotted at a cinema to check the reactions to their latest film Double XL. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
Sara Ali Khan looks exquisite in bold golden dress, fans say 'you've raised the temperature'
Final over thrillers to epic comebacks- ICC names top 5 best matches of T20 World Cup so far
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.