Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3052206
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Mrunal Thakur, Avneet Kaur, Malaika Arora were looking cool in casual outfits.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 17, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

On Monday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were looking adorable together when they arrived at Mumbai airport after celebrating former's birthday. Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur, Avneet Kaur, Malaika Arora and others were seen giving us major fashion goals.

Take a look:

1. Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur
1/5

Avneet Kaur was looking beautiful in a multi-colour oversized hoodie on Monday.

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani
2/5



3. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
3/5

Malaika Arora was looking sizzling hot in a casual co-ord set.



4. Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur
4/5

Mrunal Thakur was looking beautiful in a black outfit on Monday.



5. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal
5/5

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal was giving us couple goals when they were spotted at the airport together. 



cre Recommended Photos
cre Recommended Photo Four

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023
Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
YouTube quietly rolls out ‘Stable Volume’ feature for some users
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.