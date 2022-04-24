Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Alia Bhatt poses for paps

Saturday has been a super busy day for the paparazzi. So let's take a look at the celebrities spotted during the day.
Team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 kickstarts the promotions, whereas Rashmika Mandanna also took a tour of the busy streets of Mumbai. So without much ado, let's take a look at the celebs spotted during the day. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Kartik Aaryan- Kiara Advani
We begin the list with one of the much-awaited films of the year. Team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani kickstarted their promotions.
2. Rashmika Mandanna
Pushpa The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in the busy streets of Mumbai, and she patiently posed with a large group of fans.
3. Alia Bhatt
The Gangubai Katiawadi actress Alia Bhatt was also spotted at the shoot in the city.
4. Mouni Roy- Suraj Nambiar
Television's popular actress Mouni Roy was spotted with her husband Suraj Nambiar.
5. Kriti Sanon
We will end the list with the Param Sundari aka Kriti Sanon. She was also spotted in the city, and she posed for paps with a pleasant smile.