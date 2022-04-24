Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Alia Bhatt poses for paps

Saturday has been a super busy day for the paparazzi. So let's take a look at the celebrities spotted during the day.

Team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 kickstarts the promotions, whereas Rashmika Mandanna also took a tour of the busy streets of Mumbai. So without much ado, let's take a look at the celebs spotted during the day. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Kartik Aaryan- Kiara Advani

1/5 We begin the list with one of the much-awaited films of the year. Team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani kickstarted their promotions.

2. Rashmika Mandanna

2/5 Pushpa The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in the busy streets of Mumbai, and she patiently posed with a large group of fans.

3. Alia Bhatt

3/5 The Gangubai Katiawadi actress Alia Bhatt was also spotted at the shoot in the city.

4. Mouni Roy- Suraj Nambiar

4/5 Television's popular actress Mouni Roy was spotted with her husband Suraj Nambiar.

5. Kriti Sanon