Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh stun in casuals

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh and others were seen giving us major fashion goals.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 01, 2022, 08:48 PM IST

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh and others were seen giving us major Sunday goals with their casual looks. Meanwhile, Sussane Khan and Hrithik Roshan were spotted together for family lunch with their son.

Take a look:

1. Sussane Khan

Sussane Khan
1/6

Sussane Khan was spotted in a black crop top and denim pants when she came for family lunch.

2. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan
2/6

Abhishek Bachchan, on Monday, was spotted at the football playground.

3. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
3/6

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted at Mumbai airport in casuals.

4. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor
4/6

Ranbir Kapoor was seen posing for the cameras on Sunday.

5. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
5/6

Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a black t-shirt and denim pants.

6. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan
6/6

Hrithik Roshan was spotted with his son and ex-wife Sussane Khan for lunch.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.