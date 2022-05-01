Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh stun in casuals

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh and others were seen giving us major fashion goals.
Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh and others were seen giving us major Sunday goals with their casual looks. Meanwhile, Sussane Khan and Hrithik Roshan were spotted together for family lunch with their son.
Take a look:
1. Sussane Khan
Sussane Khan was spotted in a black crop top and denim pants when she came for family lunch.
2. Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan, on Monday, was spotted at the football playground.
3. Kartik Aaryan
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted at Mumbai airport in casuals.
4. Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor was seen posing for the cameras on Sunday.
5. Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a black t-shirt and denim pants.
6. Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan was spotted with his son and ex-wife Sussane Khan for lunch.