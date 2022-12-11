Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan plays football, Ananya Panday stuns in casuals

Here are the most trending photos of the celebrities on Sunday, December 11.

From Kartik Aaryan playing football to Ananya Panday smiling at the paps, here are the most viral photos of the day. (All images: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)

1. Ananya Panday

1/5 The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday smiled at the paps while posing for the cameras.

2. Kartik Aaryan

2/5 The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan was seen at his football field.

3. Adivi Sesh

3/5 Adivi Sesh, who starred in Major and HIT 2 this year, looked dapper in his casuals.

4. Ayushmann Khurrana

4/5 Ayushmann Khurrana, whose last release was An Action Hero, looked cool as he posed for the paparazzi.

5. Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma