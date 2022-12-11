Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan plays football, Ananya Panday stuns in casuals

Here are the most trending photos of the celebrities on Sunday, December 11.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 11, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

From Kartik Aaryan playing football to Ananya Panday smiling at the paps, here are the most viral photos of the day. (All images: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)

1. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
1/5

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday smiled at the paps while posing for the cameras.

2. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
2/5

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan was seen at his football field.

3. Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh
3/5

Adivi Sesh, who starred in Major and HIT 2 this year, looked dapper in his casuals.

4. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana
4/5

Ayushmann Khurrana, whose last release was An Action Hero, looked cool as he posed for the paparazzi.

5. Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma
5/5

The two sisters Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma were seen in their athleisure outfits. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master, Shanthi, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, contestants from Kamal Haasan's show
Check out these 5 foods to eat to boost your energy during dengue
Markets across cities thronged by shoppers ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras, see PICS
Beware! There can be hidden cameras in your hotel room, check how to spot one
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled for Indian market, gets 512km range
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Include mushrooms in your diet immediately to beat diabetes: 6 benefits of mushrooms
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.