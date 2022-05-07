Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan leaves for Dubai, Karan Kundrra looks dapper for Lock Upp finale

From Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt, and Karan Kundrra, Saturday never looked so glamorous. Let's take a look at the celebs spotted in the city.
Saturday has been an eventful day for our paparazzi. Multiple events, different spottings, and your favourite celebs made Saturday eventful. Let's take a quick tour of celebs spotted by the paps. (All image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Kartik Aaryan-Abhishek Bachchan
Youth's favourite Kartik Aaryan and Dasvi star Abhishek Bachchan were spotted early morning. The stars jetted off to Dubai for a charitable football match.
2. Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff was also spotted in the city. The actor is geared for some hardcore action with Rambo remake.
3. Karan Kundrra
The gabru, lover boy of the telly world, Karan Kundrra was looking dapper in the white suit. Karan was spotted shooting for Kangana Ranaut's hosted show Lock Upp's grand finale.
4. Alia Bhatt
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt was also spotted leaving for work. However, she didn't ignore the paps and gracefully smiled at them.
5. Ranveer Singh
Alia's Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh was also spotted in the city, and he made the moment special with his gracious charm, and trendy look.
6. Janhvi Kapoor
We end our list with another beautiful, talented actress. Roohi star Janhvi Kapoor was spotted while leaving Pilates class.