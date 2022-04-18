Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, others give major OOTD goals

Bollywood celebs including Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and Sidharth Malhotra gave major OOTD goals.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 18, 2022, 09:25 PM IST

On Monday, Bollywood celebs including Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and Sidharth Malhotra gave major OOTD goals. They were looking very smart in their casual outfits, their photos went viral on social media.

Take a look:

1. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh
1/5

Rakul Preet Singh was seen wearing a Zebra print outfit while promoting her upcoming film Runway 34.

2. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn
2/5

Ajay Devgn was wearing a black shirt and denim pants while promoting Runway 34.

3. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
3/5

Kriti Sanon was looking hot in a black top and shorts. She was seen flaunting her beautiful smile.

4. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra
4/5

Sidharth Malhotra was giving major fashion goals on Monday. He was wearing a smart and casual tracksuit. 

5. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
5/5

Kartik Aaryan was looking cool in a check shirt, white shirt, and denim pants.

