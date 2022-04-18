Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, others give major OOTD goals

Bollywood celebs including Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and Sidharth Malhotra gave major OOTD goals.
On Monday, Bollywood celebs including Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and Sidharth Malhotra gave major OOTD goals. They were looking very smart in their casual outfits, their photos went viral on social media.
Take a look:
1. Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh was seen wearing a Zebra print outfit while promoting her upcoming film Runway 34.
2. Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn was wearing a black shirt and denim pants while promoting Runway 34.
3. Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon was looking hot in a black top and shorts. She was seen flaunting her beautiful smile.
4. Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra was giving major fashion goals on Monday. He was wearing a smart and casual tracksuit.
5. Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan was looking cool in a check shirt, white shirt, and denim pants.