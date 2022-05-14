Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, AbRam Khan poses for paps

The weekend began on a busy note, as stars like Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and others were busy promoting their work.

Saturday became one of the busiest days of the week, as Anil Kapoor with team Thar, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani, and Shah Rukh Khan's little prince AbRam Khan were spotted in the city. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Gauri Khan-AbRam Khan

1/7 We start our list with the best photo of the day. Shah Rukh Khan's little prince AbRam Khan was spotted at his mother Gauri Khan's studio, and his generosity won over netizens.

2. Palak Tiwari

2/7 The Bijlee Bijlee star Palak Tiwari also posed for the paps, and she looked elegant in the red tradtional suit.

3. Team Thar

3/7 Anil Kapoor, his son Harshwardhan Kapoor, Sana Fatima Shaikh, Mandana Karimi, and Satish Kaushik celebrated their recent-released movie Thar's success in Bandra.

4. Kartik Aaryan- Kiara Advani

4/7 The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani promoted their film at an amusement park.

5. Jacqueline Fernandez

5/7 Attack star Jacqueline Fernandez was also spotted at Gauri Khan's studio.

6. Sana Fatima Shaikh-Chitrangda Singh

6/7 The two lovely ladies Sana Fatima Shaikh and Chitrangda Singh were spotted promoted their newly-released series Modern Love Mumbai.

7. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt