Viral Photos of the day: Kartik Aaryan arranges special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for kids

Thursday has been an eventful day, but Kartik Aaryan won netizens again. So, let's take a look at all the events of the day.
On one side Kartik Aaryan treats his favourite fans with his latest blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. On the other side, Varun Dhawan launched Jug Jugg Jeeyo song with viral sensation, Abdu Rozik. Let's take a look at the important events of the day. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Janhvi Kapoor
We start our list on a motivational note. Pretty Janhvi Kapoor was spotted attending her Pilates class.
2. Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday was spotted at Maddock office, and she was looking pretty in her casual look.
3. Varun Dhawan, Guru Randhawa
The lead pair of JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were spotted launching their song with singer Guru Randhawa and internet sensation Abdu Rozik.
4. Kartik Aaryan
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan and producer Bhushan Kumar arranged a special screening of their latest blockbuster for kids. This was the biggest event of the day.
5. Esha Gupta
Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta was also spotted near a clinic, and she charmed paps with her charming persona.
6. Abhimanyu Dasani with Sanya Malhotra
Team Nikamma arranged a special screening of the film. Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra was among the attendees, and she proudly posed with her Meenakshi Sundareshwar co-star.