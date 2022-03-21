Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and others raise the fashion bar high- Check out

Bollywood celebrities gave major fashion goals on Monday.
On Monday, Kareena Kapoor was slaying in a white dress while Nora Fatehi looked gorgeous in a traditional suit. Bollywood celebrities gave major fashion goals today.
Check out:
1. Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor on Monday was seen wearing a white shirt dress. She was looking super cool in her attire.
2. Tara Sutaria
Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria was seen wearing a black crop top and shorts. She was looking gorgeous.
3. Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi was looking beautiful in a printed blue suit. She was seen posing for the camera.
4. Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza was spotted with her baby in Bandra. She was wearing a casual white t-short and denim pants.
5. Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty was looking handsome in all-black look. He was wearing a black jacket, a t-shirt, and pants.