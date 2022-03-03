Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan hugs Kajol while Prabhas-Pooja Hegde promote 'Radhe Shyam'

1/6

In what fans dubbed as the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' reunion, Kajol and Kareena Khan bumped into each other at the Mehboob Studios. The two actresses greeted and hugged each other while the paparazzi caught them discussing Covid and their kids. Even Ajay Devgn was not spared as his smoking habits were talked about by Kareena and Kajol.