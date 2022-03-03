Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan hugs Kajol while Prabhas-Pooja Hegde promote 'Radhe Shyam'

Here are the most trending pictures of celebrities in Mumbai from Thursday.
Here are the most trending pictures of celebrities in Mumbai. On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol bumped into each other at Mehboob Studios, while Prabhas and Pooja Hegde promoted their upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' in Juhu. Check out other viral photos of the day here. (All photos: Viral Bhayani)
1. Anjali meets Poo
In what fans dubbed as the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' reunion, Kajol and Kareena Khan bumped into each other at the Mehboob Studios. The two actresses greeted and hugged each other while the paparazzi caught them discussing Covid and their kids. Even Ajay Devgn was not spared as his smoking habits were talked about by Kareena and Kajol.
2. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde promoted their upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam', touted as India's first astro-thriller by the makers. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film releases worldwide on March 11.
3. Neha Dhupia with her son Guriq
Neha Dhupia was spotted in Bandra with her son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi in her arms. Neha and Angad became proud parents for the second time in October 2021 after their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi was born in November 2018.
4. Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor, who impressed the audience and the critics with her performance in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', was spotted outside the photography studio Krome in Bandra. Her next film 'Shamshera' opposite Ranbir Kapoor releases on July 22.
5. Ira Khan
Daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, Ira Khan was spotted outside a coffee shop in Mumbai on Thursday. She keeps sharing pictures with her boyfriend fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare on Instagram.
6. Neha Sharma
Neha Sharma, who has appeared in films like 'Crook', 'Youngistaan', and 'Tum Bin 2', was spotted outside a gym in Bandra. She looked super fit in a black sports bra and pants with a white jacket.