Viral Photos of the Day: Karan Singh Grover hosts Bipasha Basu's baby shower, Ranbir Kapoor surprises fans

Ranbir Kapoor made a surprise entry into a packed cinema, whereas Nushrratt Bharuccha is enjoying some quiet time in Uzbekistan.
As Friday marked National Cinema Day, Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor thanked the audience by paying a surprise visit to a cinema hall. On the other side, Karan Singh Grover hosted a baby shower for Bipasha Basu. Let's take a look at the celebrities that stunned netizens. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover
Let's start the list with parents-to-be Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. Karan Singh and Bipasha celebrated their next phase of life, parenthood, and the duo cut a delicious cake in the actress' baby shower. Another interesting fact about the event was the venue. The duo organised the baby shower in the same venue, where they two got married.
2. Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji visited a cinema and surprised the audience who were watching Brahmastra. Kapoor thanked the audience for accepting their film.
3. Nushrratt Bharuccha
The Chhorii star Nushrratt Bharuccha stunned her followers by sharing her 'me-time' moment from Uzbekistan. The actress shared a carousel post in which she's enjoying the sunset of Uzbekistan. She shared the photos with the caption, "Broken but Beautiful. It’s amazing how you can find the most beautiful things in the most broken, dilapidated, barren places even!"
4. Rashmika Mandanna
Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna stunned paps with her look. The actress was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai while promoting her upcoming film Goodbye.
5. Siddharth Malhotra
The Shershaah star Siddharth Malhotra was also spotted in Mumbai. The actor looks all charged up as he will soon be bringing family entertainer Thank You in cinemas.
6. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon
Bhediya stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were spotted promoting their upcoming horror thriller.