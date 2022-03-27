Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Karan Kundrra drops his mom at airport, Sanjay Dutt heads for KGF 2 trailer launch

From Karan Kundrra to Sanjay Dutt, our Sunday couldn't get better than spotting our favourite celebrities.

  • DNA Web Team
  • |
  • Mar 27, 2022, 09:57 PM IST

Who doesn't love to travel around, or kick a football on a sunny Sunday? Let's take a look at the celebrities spotted throughout the day. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Karan Kundrra

We begin our list with Mamma's boy Karan Kundrra. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant was spotted dropping his mother at the airport.

2. Sanjay Dutt

Here comes the ultimate Khalnayak aka Sanjay Dutt. The actor was spotted at the airport, and he left for Banglore to attend KGF Chapter 2 trailer launch. 

3. Ishaan Khatter and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Two young buds, Ishaan Khatter and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted playing football in the sunny afternoon. 

4. Kartik Aaryan

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan was also spotted enjoying his Sunday with his favourite sport, football. 

5. Mrunal Thakur

That's how you should roam around on a Sunday. We end our list with the carefree Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur. 

