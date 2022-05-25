Viral Photos of the Day: Karan Johar looks dapper at his 50th birthday bash, Pratik Sehajpal pose for paps

Wednesday begin on super busy note, as Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants pose for paps, and Karan Johar hosted lavish birthday bash.
On one side filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 with style. On the other side Munawar Faruqui, Pratik Sehajpal, Rubina Dilaik, and others are ready to face the fear in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Let's take a look at the celeb spotted in the day. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan
At first, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur were spotted at the private airport.
2. Sara Ali Khan
Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan was spotted around the city. At first, she came back to the city, then she was spotted at dance rehearsals, and then she was also spotted at Manish Malhotra's house.
3. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants
Munawar Faruqui, Rubina Dilaik, and others are geared up to face their fear, and they pose during Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 promotions.
4. Pratik Sehajpal
Pratik Sehajpal is also geared up for Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and he posed for paps with style.
5. Anjali Arora
Lock Upp contestant Anjali Arora has also become a regular among the paparazzi. She was spotted with his boyfriend Akash at the airport.
6. Karan Johar's lavish 50th birthday bash
Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar hosted a lavish birthday party in Mumbai. Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta is among the early attendees of the bash.