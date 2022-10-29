trendingPhotosDetail

Viral Photos of the Day: Kantara star Rishab Shetty interacts with fans, Sunny Leone shows her goofy side to paps

Kantara star Rishab Shetty flew down to Mumbai to thank the fans, and the fans went berserk over meeting the pan-India superstar.

On one side, Rishab Shetty flew down to Mumbai, on the other side Mouni Roy was spotted charming the paps. Let's take a look at the stars captured on Saturday. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Rishab Shetty

1/5 We start the list with the latest sensation Rishab Shetty. The new pan-India star came to Mumbai, to thank and interact with the audience.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

2/5 The Mili star Janhvi Kapoor is dedicated towards fitness, and she never misses her weekend pilates class.

3. Sunny Leone

3/5 Pretty Sunny Leone was spotted at the airport. The actress won over the paps with her goofiness.

4. Mouni Roy

4/5 Brahmastra star Mouni Roy was spotted in Mumbai, and she charmed the paps with her presence.

5. Sonakshi Sinha