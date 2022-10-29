Viral Photos of the Day: Kantara star Rishab Shetty interacts with fans, Sunny Leone shows her goofy side to paps

Kantara star Rishab Shetty flew down to Mumbai to thank the fans, and the fans went berserk over meeting the pan-India superstar.
On one side, Rishab Shetty flew down to Mumbai, on the other side Mouni Roy was spotted charming the paps. Let's take a look at the stars captured on Saturday. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Rishab Shetty
We start the list with the latest sensation Rishab Shetty. The new pan-India star came to Mumbai, to thank and interact with the audience.
2. Janhvi Kapoor
The Mili star Janhvi Kapoor is dedicated towards fitness, and she never misses her weekend pilates class.
3. Sunny Leone
Pretty Sunny Leone was spotted at the airport. The actress won over the paps with her goofiness.
4. Mouni Roy
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy was spotted in Mumbai, and she charmed the paps with her presence.
5. Sonakshi Sinha
We end the gallery with Double XL star Sonakshi Sinha. The actress posed for the media, and set new goals in airport diaries.