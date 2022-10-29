Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2997058
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Kantara star Rishab Shetty interacts with fans, Sunny Leone shows her goofy side to paps

Kantara star Rishab Shetty flew down to Mumbai to thank the fans, and the fans went berserk over meeting the pan-India superstar.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 29, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

On one side, Rishab Shetty flew down to Mumbai, on the other side Mouni Roy was spotted charming the paps. Let's take a look at the stars captured on Saturday. (Image source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty
1/5

We start the list with the latest sensation Rishab Shetty. The new pan-India star came to Mumbai, to thank and interact with the audience. 

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
2/5

The Mili star Janhvi Kapoor is dedicated towards fitness, and she never misses her weekend pilates class.  

3. Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone
3/5

Pretty Sunny Leone was spotted at the airport. The actress won over the paps with her goofiness. 

4. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy
4/5

Brahmastra star Mouni Roy was spotted in Mumbai, and she charmed the paps with her presence. 

5. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha
5/5

We end the gallery with Double XL star Sonakshi Sinha. The actress posed for the media, and set new goals in airport diaries. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at Children's Eye Hospital, fire tenders rushed to spot
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews