Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut waves at paps, Ranveer Singh shows Jayeshbhai Jordaar to kids

Friday turned into an eventful day as Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Kangna Ranaut and others were spotted in the city.

Today's Viral Photos of the Day will be colourful and star-studded, as many celebrities were spotted in the city. Let's get straight to the point. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Anil Kapoor- Neetu Kapoor

1/7 We start our list with the senior-most members of JugJugg Jeeyo, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The veterans were spotted promoting their upcoming film.

2. Varun Dhawan- Kiara Advani

2/7 After Anil and Neetu, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were also spotted promoting the upcoming rom-com.

3. Kangana Ranaut

3/7 Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut was spotted coming back to Mumbai. She waved happily at the paps.

4. Ranveer Singh

4/7 Actor Ranveer Singh arranged a special screening of his latest movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar for kids.

5. Sunny Leone

5/7 Birthday girl Sunny Leone celebrated her birthday with the media, her family and friends.

6. Malaika Arora

6/7 Malaika Arora was also spotted in the city, and she was looking uber-cool in her white tee.

7. Parineeti Chopra