Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency, Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr

Here are the most trending photos of your favourite celebrities on Saturday.

  • DNA Web Team
  • |
  • Dec 03, 2022, 11:19 PM IST

From Kangana Ranaut shooting Emergency to Taapsee Pannu promoting Blurr, check out the most viral photos of Saturday, December 3, here. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency

Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency
1/5

Kangana Ranaut began the last schedule of her upcoming political drama Emergency in Mumbai.

2. Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr

Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr
2/5

Taapsee Pannu attended the special screening for her upcoming thriller Blurr, which is her first production venture too.

3. Neha Bhasin poses for paps

Neha Bhasin poses for paps
3/5

The famous singer Neha Bhasin, who participated in the Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, posed for the paparazzi.

4. Sonal Chauhan stuns in casuals

Sonal Chauhan stuns in casuals
4/5

The Jannat 2 actress Sonal Chauhan stunned in her casual outfits in Bandra.

5. Neha and Aisha are fitness freaks

Neha and Aisha are fitness freaks
5/5

Neha Sharma and her sister Aisha Sharma are fitness freaks as they were spotted in their athleisure outfits.

