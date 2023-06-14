Search icon
Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Malaika Arora, Shamita Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, others gave us major goals on Wednesday.

  • Jun 14, 2023, 10:11 PM IST

Bollywood actresses never fail to give us goals and recent viral photos are the proof. On Wednesday, Malaika Arora, Shamita Shetty, and Kareena Kapoor were looking stunning in casuals. While Kangana Ranaut was seen giving us fashion goals in black.

 

Take a look:

1. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor
1/5

Kareena Kapoor was looking gorgeous in a printed co-ord set. She never fails to impress us with her style. 

2. Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty
2/5

Bigg Boss fame Shamita Shetty was spotted in casuals. She was looking adorable while posing for the paps.

3. Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel
3/5

Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel was seen wearing pink shorts and hoodie while interacting with the paps. 

4. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut
4/5

Kangana Ranaut stunned everyone when she opted for a black dress at Tiku Weds Sheru trailer launch. 

5. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
5/5

Malaika Arora was giving us major fitness goals as she was looking fit in her attire while going to the gym.

