Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Bollywood actresses never fail to give us goals and recent viral photos are the proof. On Wednesday, Malaika Arora, Shamita Shetty, and Kareena Kapoor were looking stunning in casuals. While Kangana Ranaut was seen giving us fashion goals in black.

Take a look: