Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut, Disha Patani and others stun in casuals

Kangana Ranaut, Disha Patani, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh were seen giving us major OOTD goals.

On Wednesday, Bollywood celebs including Kangana Ranaut, Disha Patani, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh were seen giving us major OOTD goals. Their photos in stylish casual outfits went viral. Take a look:

1. Kangana Ranaut

1/7 Dhaakad actress Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport in casuals.

2. Kiara Advani

2/7 Kiara Advani was looking very pretty in a denim dress while promoting her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

3. Kartik Aaryan

3/7 Kartik Aaryan was seen promoting his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in stylish outfits.

4. Riteish Deshmukh

4/7 Riteish Deshmukh was seen posing for the cameras in casuals.

5. Disha Patani

5/7 Disha Patani was looking very cool in a casual printed dress.

6. Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza

6/7 Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza were seen giving us major couple goals.

7. Rakul Preet Singh