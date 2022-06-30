Viral Photos of the Day: John Abraham, Disha Patani launch Ek Villain 2 trailer, Taapsee Pannu promotes Shabaash Mithu

Thursday turned out to become the host of two major events. Let's get on to it.
On one side John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria launched the Ek Villain Returns trailer. On the other side, Aditya Roy Kapur and team Rashtra Kavach OM held a star-studded premiere of their film. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Ek Villain Returns trailer launch
John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria launched the trailer of their upcoming thriller Ek Villain Returns with director Mohit Suri, producers Eka Kapoor, and Bhushan Kumar.
2. Taapsee Pannu
The powerhouse performer Taapsee Pannu kickstarts promoting her upcoming sports biopic on former India women's cricket team Mitali Raj, Shabaash Mithu.
3. Rashtra Kavach Om premiere
Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff and producer Ahmad Khan graced the star-studded premiere of the upcoming actioner Rashtra Kavach Om.
4. Tushar Kapoor
The Golmaal star Tushar Kapoor was spotted with his son Lakshya Kapoor at the airport.
5. Sanjay Dutt
KGF Chapter 2 baddie Adheera aka Sanjay Dutt was also spotted at the airport. Dutt is also setting some new goals in airport looks.
6. Neha Sharma
We end our list on a motivational note. Kya Super Kool Hai Hum actress Neha Sharma was spotted attending her pilates class. It looks like even monsoon cannot affect her dedication to fitness.