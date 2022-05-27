Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in athleisure outfit, Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in grey co-ord set

Take a look at how your favorite stars spent their day today.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 27, 2022, 09:19 PM IST

Bollywood celebrities have a packed schedule practically every day, and their fans are eager to catch a peek of them even if it is only for a few moment. They frequently leave the house for workouts, photo shoots, and other activities. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Randhir Kapoor were photographed by paparazzi as they left their home today.

1. Janhvi Kapoor steps out

Janhvi Kapoor steps out
1/6

Janhvi Kapoor was photographed in a workout outfit that was perfect for a gym session.

2. Sonali Bendre attends event

Sonali Bendre attends event
2/6

Sonali Bendre was spotted at a Mumbai event wearing a gorgeous ensemble.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in co-ord set

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in co-ord set
3/6

Kareena Kapoor Khan was on the phone when paparazzi photographed her in a stunning grey co-ord outfit.

4. Randhir Kapoor smiles for paps

Randhir Kapoor smiles for paps
4/6

Randhir Kapoor was out and about when paparazzi noticed him, and he stood and smiled for shots like he normally does.

5. Rashami Desai poses for the camera

Rashami Desai poses for the camera
5/6

Rashami Desai wore a blue dress in a series of images that went viral.

6. Sushmita Sen flexes her biceps

Sushmita Sen flexes her biceps
6/6

Sushmita Sen posted a photo of herself flexing her arms on social media.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.