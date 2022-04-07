Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Shanaya Kapoor rock casual outfits

From Janhvi Kapoor acing her gym look to Shanaya Kapoor posing for cameras, check out the viral photos of the day.

On Thursday, April 7, celebrities were spotted at different locations in Mumbai involved in their daily lives. While the comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were spotted outside the hospital with their newborn baby boy, Sonu Sood was seen attending the launch of MTV Roadies. Here are some of the most trending pictures from the day. (All Images: Viral Bhayani)