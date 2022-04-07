Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Shanaya Kapoor rock casual outfits

From Janhvi Kapoor acing her gym look to Shanaya Kapoor posing for cameras, check out the viral photos of the day.
On Thursday, April 7, celebrities were spotted at different locations in Mumbai involved in their daily lives. While the comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were spotted outside the hospital with their newborn baby boy, Sonu Sood was seen attending the launch of MTV Roadies. Here are some of the most trending pictures from the day. (All Images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Janhvi Kapoor acing her gym look
After getting brutally trolled for wearing a backless jumpsuit on Wednesday night, the 'Dhadak' actress posed confidently outside her gym today.
2. Shanaya Kapoor posing happily
Shanaya Kapoor, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' 'Bedhadak', was all smiles for the shutterbugs in Juhu.
3. Bharti-Haarsh with their newborn baby
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's pictures with their newborn baby boy went viral on the internet after the actress was discharged from the hospital.
4. Parineeti Chopra rocking a casual look
Parineeti Chopra, who is currently judging the Colors reality show 'Hunarbaaz', looked smart and dashing in casual outfits with shades in Mumbai.
5. Sonu Sood at MTV Roadies Season 18 launch
Replacing Rannvijay Singha as the host of the popular youth-based reality show, Sonu Sood was seen at the launch of MTV Roadies Season 18 ahead of its premiere on Friday, April 8.