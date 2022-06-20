Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor looks royal in blue, Deepika Padukone-Vicky Kaushal stun in casuals

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport and Janhvi Kapoor gave major fashion goals

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 20, 2022, 10:36 PM IST

On Monday, Bollywood celebs were having a busy day. Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport and Janhvi Kapoor gave major fashion goals. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan gave us fitness goals.

Take a look:

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone
1/6

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport in an orange outfit.

2. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
2/6

Kriti Sanon was looking cue in black shorts and colour coordinated top. She was seen posing for the cameras.

3. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal
3/6

Vicky Kaushal was looking stunning in a casual white t-shirt and denim pants.

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
4/6

Janhvi Kapoor looks elegant in a royal blue outfit. She was looking mesmerising. 

5. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
5/6

Sara Ali Khan was giving us major fitness goals in peach colour sorts and white crops top.

6. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
6/6

Malaika Arora was seen flaunting her sexy curves in black cycling shorts and sports bra, teamed up with a white long shirt. 

