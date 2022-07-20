Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria give fashion goals

On Wednesday, Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora were giving us major fashion goals. These celebs stepped out in stylish outfits, their photos went viral on social media.

Take a look: