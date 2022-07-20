Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria give fashion goals

Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora gave us fashion goals.

  • Jul 20, 2022, 10:27 PM IST

On Wednesday, Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora were giving us major fashion goals. These celebs stepped out in stylish outfits, their photos went viral on social media.

Take a look:

1. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
1/6

Janhvi Kapoor was looking mesmerising in a navy blue outfit, she is a perfect style icon.

2. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
2/6

Malaika Arora was looking hot in denim shorts, a crop top, and an open shirt. 

3. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty
3/6

Shilpa Shetty was looking beautiful in a short skirt, white top, and casual shoes. She was seen posing for the cameras.

4. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor
4/6

Arjun Kapoor was seen wearing a printed shirt and denim pants. He was seen promoting his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns.

5. Disha Patani

Disha Patani
5/6

Disha Patani was seen raising the temperature in s sexy brown dress.

6. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria
6/6

Tara Sutaria was looking gorgeous while promoting her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns

