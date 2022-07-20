Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria give fashion goals

Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora gave us fashion goals.
On Wednesday, Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora were giving us major fashion goals. These celebs stepped out in stylish outfits, their photos went viral on social media.
Take a look:
1. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor was looking mesmerising in a navy blue outfit, she is a perfect style icon.
2. Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora was looking hot in denim shorts, a crop top, and an open shirt.
3. Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty was looking beautiful in a short skirt, white top, and casual shoes. She was seen posing for the cameras.
4. Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor was seen wearing a printed shirt and denim pants. He was seen promoting his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns.
5. Disha Patani
Disha Patani was seen raising the temperature in s sexy brown dress.
6. Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria was looking gorgeous while promoting her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns