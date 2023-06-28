Search icon
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Janhvi Kapoor was looking sizzling hot in the photos that she shared on social media.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 28, 2023, 06:57 PM IST

On Wednesday, Vidya Balan was spotted in a multi-colour outfit. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others gave us major fashion and fitness goals.

Take a look at their viral photos:

1. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
1/5

Janhvi Kapoor burned the internet when she dropped her sexy photos on social media, on Wednesday.



2. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna
2/5

Rashmika Mandanna was seen enjoying dessert on her cheat day, she looks so cute in this photo that she shared on Instagram.



3. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
3/5

Malaika Arora was seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt when she stepped out in Mumbai rains.



4. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
4/5

Sara Ali Khan was wearing a simple suit and was giving us major goals on Wednesday.



5. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan
5/5

Vidya Balan was seen wearing a multi-colour dress while posing for the paps.



