Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Janhvi Kapoor was looking sizzling hot in the photos that she shared on social media.
On Wednesday, Vidya Balan was spotted in a multi-colour outfit. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others gave us major fashion and fitness goals.
Take a look at their viral photos:
1. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor burned the internet when she dropped her sexy photos on social media, on Wednesday.
2. Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna was seen enjoying dessert on her cheat day, she looks so cute in this photo that she shared on Instagram.
3. Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora was seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt when she stepped out in Mumbai rains.
4. Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan was wearing a simple suit and was giving us major goals on Wednesday.
5. Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan was seen wearing a multi-colour dress while posing for the paps.