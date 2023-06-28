Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Janhvi Kapoor was looking sizzling hot in the photos that she shared on social media.

On Wednesday, Vidya Balan was spotted in a multi-colour outfit. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others gave us major fashion and fitness goals.

Take a look at their viral photos: