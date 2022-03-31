Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor aces gym fashion, Vaani Kapoor stuns in electric blue dress

Scroll down to see how your favourite artists spent their day.

  • Mar 31, 2022, 09:08 PM IST

On Friday, celebs stepped out and looked absolutely stunning. Some stars were photographed while conducting errands or heading to the gym, while others were photographed while attending an event.

1. Vaani Kapoor in electric blue dress

Vaani Kapoor was seen sporting a bright blue dress. Her hair was styled with bangs and a blue highlight.

2. Jackie Shroff in all-white outfit

Jackie Shroff was spotted in an all-white ensemble and greeted photographers.

3. Kangana Ranaut with her brother

Kangana Ranaut was out and about with her brother when paparazzi caught up with them.

4. Malaika Arora stuns in short dress

Malaika Arora was seen while on the phone and exiting a location. She was dressed cutely in a short dress.

5. Gauri Khan posed for paps

Gauri Khan was dressed in a summery dress and posed for the paps.Gauri Khan was dressed in a summery dress and was clicked by paps.

6. Janhvi Kapoor exists Pilates class

Janhvi Kapoor was seen leaving her pilates session wearing a casual gym/workout outfit.

