Viral photos of the day: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad returns from their vacation, Vicky Kaushal watches Shamshera

Hrithik Roshan returned to Mumbai with Saba Azad, on the other side Vicky Kaushal watched Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera.

  • Jul 24, 2022, 09:29 PM IST

There is no such thing as an 'easy Sunday' in the paparazzi world. Celebs do get spotted, and the photographers bring the best shot of your favourite celebs. Let's take a look at the celebs spotted throughout the day. (Images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor
1/6

We start our list with Ranbir Kapoor. The Shamshera star was spotted near his home, and he was papped in an evasive manner. 

2. Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad
2/6

After painting Paris red with their love, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad return to Mumbai. 

3. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal
3/6

Vicky Kaushal was spotted at a multiplex, and he watched Ranbir's Shamshera. The actor posed for the paps, and he stated that he liked the film. 

4. Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal
4/6

Khuda Haafiz star Vidyut Jammwal was also spotted at an event. 

5. Taimur Ali Khan- Jeh Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan- Jeh Ali Khan
5/6

Kareena Kapoor Khan's children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan were spotted playing in their locality. 

6. Shivangi Joshi- Rajiv Adatia

Shivangi Joshi- Rajiv Adatia
6/6

We end our list with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Shivangi Joshi and Rajiv Adatia. The duo was spotted having Sunday brunch, and they welcomed paps gracefully. 

The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
16-year-old girl stabs a differently-abled man to death in Chhatisgarh
