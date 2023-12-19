Search icon
Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Hema Malini was looking gorgeous in a red suit, she never fails to turn heads with her beauty.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 19, 2023, 07:06 PM IST

On Tuesday, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Shahid Kapoor were looking stunning in casuals. Hema Malini grabbed everyone's attention when she came in a red suit at Mumbai airport.

Take a look at the viral photos:

1. Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangada Singh
1/5

Chitrangada Singh was looking stunning in casuals while posing for paps in a green top.



2. Hema Malini

Hema Malini
2/5

Dream girl Hema Malini was looking gorgeous in a red suit at Mumbai airport. 



3. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor
3/5

Shahid Kapoor was looking dapper in a casual hoodie and denim pants. 



4. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor
4/5

Karisma Kapoor was looking beautiful in a black hoodie, she never fails to stun us with style.



5. Archana Gautam and Tina Datta

Archana Gautam and Tina Datta
5/5

Archana Gautam and Tina Datta were seen posing with each other at Mumbai airport.



