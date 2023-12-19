Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Hema Malini was looking gorgeous in a red suit, she never fails to turn heads with her beauty.

On Tuesday, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Shahid Kapoor were looking stunning in casuals. Hema Malini grabbed everyone's attention when she came in a red suit at Mumbai airport.

Take a look at the viral photos: