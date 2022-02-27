Viral Photos of the Day: From Kartik Aaryan playing football to Varun Dhawan's macho look

On Sunday, Kartik Aaryan was seen playing football. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan dinner white Sando and denim pants.
Bollywood actors often stun their fans with their looks and styles. Be it their dressing sense or their fitness, they inspire us in many ways. On Sunday, Kartik Aaryan was seen playing football. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan dinner white Sando and denim pants.
Take a look:
1. Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan was seen playing football in black sportswear. On his outfit 'playing for humanity' was written.
2. Neha Sharma
Neha Sharma was spotted outside her gym in Bandra, Mumbai.
3. Jacqueline Fernandez
Gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez was seen with her team while shooting for her upcoming project. She was seen wearing a peach colour dress.
4. Shilpa Shetty- Shamita Shetty
Bollywood actresses Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, who are sisters, were seen together in Bandra.
5. Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan was seen wearing a white Sando and denim pants after his shoot.