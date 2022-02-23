Viral Photos of the Day: From Anushka-Virat giving couple goals to Alia Bhatt's ethnic look

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen giving major couple goals on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was seen promoting her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.'
1. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli
Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted together in Mumbai.
2. Shilpa Shetty- Badshah
Shilpa Shetty and Badshah, who are currently judging India's Got Talent, posed together for the camera.
3. Rani Mukerji
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji was seen wearing red coat-pant, with her mask on.
4. Diana Penty
Bollywood actress Diana Penty was seen wearing a casual top, teamed up with brown trousers.
5. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt was seen promoting her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.'