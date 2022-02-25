Viral Photos of The Day: From Alia Bhatt promoting 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to Deepika Padukone's airport look

Celebs like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma were spotted on Friday.
Friday marks the busiest day of the week, as from early morning to the late evening, many celebs were captured around the city. Let's take a look at them. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Alia Bhatt
Let's start our list with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' Alia was spotted promoting her recent-released film on a bus tour.
2. Deepika Padukone
The 'Gehraiyaan' actress Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport in an all-blue outfit.
3. Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma was also spotted in the city and she gracefully posed for the paparazzi.
4. Sara Ali Khan
The Atrangi Re's Rinku aka Sara Ali Khan was spotted twice a day. At first, she attended her pilates class, and then she was spotted in a traditional outfit.
5. Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at her 'Stree' producer, Dinesh Vijan's office.
6. Kriti Sanon
Not only Shraddha, but Kriti Sanon also visited Dinesh Vijan's office.
7. Shahid Kapoor and family
Birthday boy Shahid Kapoor was spotted with his family, wife Mira Rajput with kids, and brother Ishaan Khatter at Versova.
8. Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor
Both fitness-loving artists, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover were spotted in an art exhibition.