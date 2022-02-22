Viral Photos of the Day: From Alia Bhatt donning white saree to Sara Ali Khan in her casual look

Alia Bhatt on Tuesday was looking gorgeous in a white side. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan opted for a casual look and was looking cute.

Bollywood actors make headlines for various reasons, one being their daily looks. Alia Bhatt on Tuesday was looking gorgeous in a white side, meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan opted for a casual look and was looking cute. However, Malaika was spotted in her gym wear in Mumbai. (All pics: Viral Bhayani) Take a look:

1. Alia Bhatt

1/5 Alia Bhatt, who is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', was seen posing for the camera in a white saree.

2. Tiger Shroff

2/5 Tiger Shroff was seen wearing a casual white sando, teamed up with denim pants.

3. Anushka Sharma

3/5 Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is also the wife of Viral Kohli, was seen playing in Juhu.

4. Malaika Arora

4/5 Gorgeous Malaika Arora, who is also a fitness enthusiast, was spotted in front of her gym.

5. Sara Ali Khan