Viral Photos of the Day: From Alia Bhatt donning white saree to Sara Ali Khan in her casual look

Alia Bhatt on Tuesday was looking gorgeous in a white side. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan opted for a casual look and was looking cute.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Feb 22, 2022, 07:33 PM IST

Bollywood actors make headlines for various reasons, one being their daily looks. Alia Bhatt on Tuesday was looking gorgeous in a white side, meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan opted for a casual look and was looking cute. However, Malaika was spotted in her gym wear in Mumbai. (All pics: Viral Bhayani)

Take a look:

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
1/5

Alia Bhatt, who is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', was seen posing for the camera in a white saree.

2. Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff
2/5

Tiger Shroff was seen wearing a casual white sando, teamed up with denim pants.

3. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma
3/5

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is also the wife of Viral Kohli, was seen playing in Juhu.

4. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
4/5

Gorgeous Malaika Arora, who is also a fitness enthusiast, was spotted in front of her gym.

5. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
5/5

Sara Ali Khan opted for a casual look when she stepped out today. The actress was wearing a casual black top, paired with back shorts. 

