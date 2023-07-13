trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobile

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Kajol was looking stunning in red outfit while posing for paps.

On Thursday, Bollywood stars were looking stunning in their outfits. Kajol, Fardeen Khan and other stars were giving us major fashion goals when they arrived for The Trial premiere. Take a look:

1. Sheeba Chaddha

Actress Sheeba Chaddha was looking beautiful in a white saree when she appeared at The Trial premiere.





2. Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan was looking handsome in a black suit when he arrived at The Trial premiere.



3. Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty was looking dapper in black, he was seen posing for the paps.



4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was looking beautiful in a black dress, on late Wednesday night.



5. Kajol

Kajol was looking beautiful in a red outfit when she was posing for the paps.



