Viral Photos of the day: Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff set new airport look, Nora Fatehi looks sizzling in black

The weekend started on a high note, as a few Bollywood hotties sizzled the city with their presence.

On one side Nora Fatehi sizzled in black casuals. On the other side, Tiger Shroff rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and sister Krishna Shroff were spotted together at the airport. Check out the other stars spotted throughout the day. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Krishna Shroff- Disha Patani

1/5 We start our list with two beauties Krishna Shroff and Disha Patni. They both were spotted leaving the airport.

2. Nora Fatehi

2/5 Nora Fatehi was also spotted in Mumbai and dazzled the paps with her black outfit.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia

3/5 Tamannaah Bhatia looked sizzling in the red-hot outfit.

4. Vicky Kaushal

4/5 Next, we have Sardar Udham star Vicky Kaushal. The happy-go-lucky munda was spotted nailing the casual look with his sexy denim shirt.

5. Suniel Shetty- Vivek Oberoi