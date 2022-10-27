photoDetails

Viral Photos of the Day: Deepika Padukone stuns in black, Kartik Aaryan poses with fans at airport

From Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan, and Poonam Pandey, your favourite celebrities were spotted making the most of the day. Let's take a look.

In today's Viral Photos of the Day, Deepika Padukone was spotted in the city, whereas Poonam Pandey promoted her new single with Karanvir Bohra. Let's go through the celebrities captured by the paparazzi. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Deepika Padukone

1/7 The Gehraiyaan star Deepika Padukone was spotted in the city. The actress stunned paps with her black outfit.

2. Siddhant Chaturvedi- Ishaan Khatter

2/7 Next, we have stars of Phone Bhoot, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter promoting their horror-comedy on Phone Bhoot.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

3/7 Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted promoting her upcoming film Mili.

4. Sunny Singh

4/7 Sunny Singh, who will soon be seen as Laxmana in Prabhas' Adipurush, was spotted at the gym.

5. Kartik Aaryan

5/7 Bollywood's Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the airport. Known for his courteous nature, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star didn't mind posing for fans even during rush hour.

6. Nikita Dutta

6/7 Rocket Gang star Nikita Dutta was also spotted making heads turn in the busy streets of Mumbai.

7. Poonam Pandey