Viral Photos of the Day: Deepika Padukone stuns in black, Kartik Aaryan poses with fans at airport

In today's Viral Photos of the Day, Deepika Padukone was spotted in the city, whereas Poonam Pandey promoted her new single with Karanvir Bohra. Let's go through the celebrities captured by the paparazzi. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Deepika Padukone
The Gehraiyaan star Deepika Padukone was spotted in the city. The actress stunned paps with her black outfit.
2. Siddhant Chaturvedi- Ishaan Khatter
Next, we have stars of Phone Bhoot, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter promoting their horror-comedy on Phone Bhoot.
3. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted promoting her upcoming film Mili.
4. Sunny Singh
Sunny Singh, who will soon be seen as Laxmana in Prabhas' Adipurush, was spotted at the gym.
5. Kartik Aaryan
Bollywood's Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the airport. Known for his courteous nature, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star didn't mind posing for fans even during rush hour.
6. Nikita Dutta
Rocket Gang star Nikita Dutta was also spotted making heads turn in the busy streets of Mumbai.
7. Poonam Pandey
We end the list with sexy siren Poonam Pandey. The actress was spotted promoting her new single Tere Jism Se with her co-star Karanvir Bohra.