Viral Photos of the Day: Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna spotted at Karan Johar's office

Team Brahmastra is making waves on-screen and off-screen. Check out other celebs spotted in the day.

The stars of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva were spotted at producer Karan Johar's office. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted dubbing her upcoming epic movie Ponniyin Selvan- Part One. Let's take a look at the other celebs throughout the day. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna
1/6

We start our list with the owner of Nandi Astra aka Nagarjuna. It seems like the Telugu superstar is elated with the response to his cameo appearance. 

2. Nagarjuna- Ayan Mukerji

Nagarjuna- Ayan Mukerji
2/6

As we mentioned earlier, Nagarjuna looks happy with the comeback to Hindi films, and this moment with director Ayan Mukerji proves it. 

3. Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt- Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt- Ayan Mukerji
3/6

Here comes the winning trio. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were all smiles with director Ayan Mukerji. 

4. Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai
4/6

 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted leaving a dubbing studio in an all-decked-up avatar.

5. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt
5/6

Here comes the ultimate Baba of Bollywood. Sanjay Dutt was spotted at the airport, and he was looky classy in his look. 

6. Vineet Kumar Singh with Kubra Sait

Vineet Kumar Singh with Kubra Sait
6/6

Vineet Kumar Singh was spotted at the special screening of his upcoming film Siya. In this picture, he is posing with Sacred Games star Kubra Sait. 

