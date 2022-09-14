Viral Photos of the Day: Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna spotted at Karan Johar's office

Team Brahmastra is making waves on-screen and off-screen. Check out other celebs spotted in the day.

The stars of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva were spotted at producer Karan Johar's office. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted dubbing her upcoming epic movie Ponniyin Selvan- Part One. Let's take a look at the other celebs throughout the day. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)