Viral Photos of the Day: Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, director Ayan Mukerji pose for paps

Among the several promotional events, team Brahmastra took away major attention.
On one side we have team Brahmastra who is busy promoting their film across the country. On the other side, we have team Chup talking about their upcoming action-thriller. Let's take a look at other events of the day. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt
We start the list with the hottest couple in the town, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt jetted off to Ahmedabad for promotions of Brahmastra.
2. Ayan Mukerji
The director of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Ayan Mukerji has also become one of the popular directors of Bollywood. He accompanied his leading stars in film promotions at Ahmedabad.
3. Rashmika Mandanna
Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna was also spotted giving autographs to her little fans. Cute, isn't it?
4. Team Chup
The cast of R Balki's Chup, Dulquer Salman, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt were spotted in the film's promotions.
5. Prakash Jha with Aditi Pohankar
Here's Prakash Jha posing with his Aashram star Aditi Pohankar. The actress attended the screening of Jha's upcoming film Matto Ki Saikil.
6. Prakash Jha with Hina Khan
Here's Hina Khan proudly posing with actor-director Prakash Jha. The Aashram director is geared up to impress the audience with his acting chops in Matto Ki Saikil.