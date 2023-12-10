trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobile

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Bollywood celebs never fail to stun us with their fashion sense.

On Sunday, Bollywood actors were seen posing for paps in stylish outfits. From Alia Bhatt to Shriya Saran, everyone was seen giving us major fashion goals. Take a look:

1. Shriya Saran

1/5 Shriya Saran was looking beautiful in her attire at the airport, she was seen giving flying kisses to paps.



2. Alia Bhatt

2/5 Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a white co-ord site when she was spotted at an event.



3. Zayed Khan

3/5 Zayed Khan was looking dapper in a white outfit, she was seen posing for the paps.



4. Terence Lewis

4/5 Terence Lewis was seen wearing a blue shirt on Sunday, he was looking dapper while posing for paps.



5. Daisy Shah