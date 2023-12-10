Search icon
Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Bollywood celebs never fail to stun us with their fashion sense.

  • Dec 10, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

On Sunday, Bollywood actors were seen posing for paps in stylish outfits. From Alia Bhatt to Shriya Saran, everyone was seen giving us major fashion goals.

Take a look:

1. Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran
1/5

Shriya Saran was looking beautiful in her attire at the airport, she was seen giving flying kisses to paps.



2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
2/5

Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a white co-ord site when she was spotted at an event. 



3. Zayed Khan

Zayed Khan
3/5

Zayed Khan was looking dapper in a white outfit, she was seen posing for the paps.



4. Terence Lewis

Terence Lewis
4/5

Terence Lewis was seen wearing a blue shirt on Sunday, he was looking dapper while posing for paps.



5. Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah
5/5

Daisy Shah was looking stunning in a white dress, she sure knows how to stun us with her outfits.



In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan's retro-themed birthday bash
Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents
In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash
5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood
In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa
First-image
Vishnu Deo Sai to be new Chhattisgarh Chief Minister
