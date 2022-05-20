Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani promote their film on beach

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani promote their horror-comedy, Anjali Arora also posed for the paps.

  • DNA Web Team
  • May 20, 2022, 10:23 PM IST

Friday has certainly brought good news for film lovers, and many stars were spotted in the city. Let's get on to it. (All images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone
1/6

Sunny Leone returned to Mumbai, and she was spotted at the airport. 

2. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
2/6

The Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh was also spotted in his cool avatar at the airport. 

3. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani
3/6

The pretty Kiara Advani was spotted for song rehersals for her next film JugJugg Jeeyo. 

4. Anjali Arora

Anjali Arora
4/6

Lock Upp contestant Anjali Arora was also spotted in the city. 

5. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan
5/6

Varun Dhawan was spotted flexing his muscles outside the gym. 

6. Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani
6/6

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani were mobbed by the fans as they promoted their newly-released film at Juhu beach. 

