Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Arjun Kapoor, who turned an year older on Monday, was seen celebrating his birthday with the paps.
On Monday, Bollywood celebs Huma Qureshi, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were seen giving us major fashion goals, their photos went viral on social media.
Take a look:
1. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport, she was seen posing with her fan.
2. Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan was seen promoting his upcoming film Satyaprem ki Katha which also features Kiara Advani.
3. Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi was spotted in a black outfit while posing for the paps, she was looking stunning.
4. Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur
Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted in casuals while posing for paps.
5. Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday with the paps, she was seen cutting the cake with the media.