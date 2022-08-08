Viral Photos of the Day: Anurag Kashyap-Taapsee Pannu promote Dobaaraa, Janhvi Kapoor looks chic in gym look

Here are the most trending photos of your favourite celebrities from Monday, August 8.
On Monday, August 8, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap were seen promoting their upcoming science-fiction film Dobaaraa and Janhvi Kapoor looked uber cool in her gym look. Vijay Varma was also spotted in his casuals and Karan Kundrra also posed for the shutterbugs. (All images: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
1. Anurag Kashyap-Taapsee Pannu promote Dobaaraa
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu promoted their upcoming science-fiction mystery thriller film Dobaaraa based on time travel.
2. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor, who most recently impressed everyone with her performance in Good Luck Jerry, was spotted outside her pilates session class.
3. Vijay Varma
The Darlings star Vijay Varma, who created a strong impact in spite of Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah in the film, posed for the shutterbugs.
4. Karan Kundrra
Karan Kundrra, who recently hosted the first season of the kids-based dance reality shows Dance Deewane Juniors, stunned in casuals.
5. Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha, who recently led her first solo theatrical release Janhit Mein Jaari, looked cute as she happily posed for the paparazzi.
6. Gulshan Devaiah-Drashti Dhami
Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami were seen promoting their upcoming web series Duranga at the famous Sun-n-Sand Hotel in Juhu.