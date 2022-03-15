Viral Photos of the Day: Ananya Panday stuns in all-black outfit, Ranveer Singh poses with Bella Hadid

Scroll down to take a look at today's viral photos.
It's safe to say that celebrities do their best to establish fashion goals for the rest of us. Their costumes are simple, quirky, and over-the-top, and they inspire us. Many celebrities dressed to the nines today to wow their fans. Not only that, but Ranveer Singh posed with Bella Hadid and set photo goals for us.
1. Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday was photographed stepping out in ripped jeans and a black top, smiling.
2. Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, and Akshay Kumar were spotted out and about promoting their next film 'Bachchhan Paandey.'
3. Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy was photographed wearing a crop top and a long skirt, and she completed her ensemble with a pair of sunglasses.
4. Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik shared photos of herself wearing a multicoloured ensemble that included a pink blazer and a long flowy skirt.
5. Ranveer Singh-Bella Hadid
While watching his favourite team Arsenal play Leicester City in London, Ranveer Singh posed with Bella Hadid.