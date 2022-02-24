Viral Photos of the Day: From Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora's casual looks to Sara Ali Khan's nerdy avatar

Stars in the Hindi film industry often make headlines for various reasons, one of them being for their daily appearances. On Thursday, Ananya Panday looked confident in her casual look while Sara Ali Khan displayed her nerdy avatar in spectacles. Here are the most viral pictures of the Bollywood celebrities from today. (All images: Viral Bhayani)