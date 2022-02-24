Viral Photos of the Day: From Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora's casual looks to Sara Ali Khan's nerdy avatar

Here are the most viral pictures of the Bollywood celebrities on Thursday, February 24.
Stars in the Hindi film industry often make headlines for various reasons, one of them being for their daily appearances. On Thursday, Ananya Panday looked confident in her casual look while Sara Ali Khan displayed her nerdy avatar in spectacles. Here are the most viral pictures of the Bollywood celebrities from today. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday, who recently starred alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Gehraiyaan', was spotted in the Mehboob studio in a casual look wearing a green top and yellow pants.
2. Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora, who has been making news since her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, was seen wearing an oversized shirt and sweater with long boots in Bandra.
3. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor was seen in a traditional outfit in a pink suit, while she didn't pose for the camera and walked away while busy talking to someone on her phone.
4. Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff was seen outside a dubbing studio in Andheri while he donned a black outfit and white mask while posing for the shutterbugs.
5. Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan, who treats paparazzi with the utmost respect, was spotted in Juhu in a green jacket over a black t-shirt and black trousers. But, her spectacles caught everyone's attention that gave her a nerdy look.