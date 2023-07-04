Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were looking beautiful in casuals.
On Tuesday, Bollywood star Parineet Chopra was seen flaunting her beautiful smile while Kapil Sharma was seen posing with his fans. Ameesha Patel was looking hot in a crop top ad white pants.
Take a look at their viral photos:
1. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport in casuals, she was seen wearing brown bottoms and a white tank top.
2. Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor was seen wearing a white upper and black cargo pants.
3. Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel was seen wearing a pink crop top and white pants, she was looking beautiful.
4. Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma was seen posing with his fans at the airport.
5. Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra, who is all set to marry Raghav Chadha, was spotted in a black dress teamed up with a denim jacket.