Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were looking beautiful in casuals.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 04, 2023, 09:07 PM IST

On Tuesday, Bollywood star Parineet Chopra was seen flaunting her beautiful smile while Kapil Sharma was seen posing with his fans. Ameesha Patel was looking hot in a crop top ad white pants.

Take a look at their viral photos:

1. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
1/5

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport in casuals, she was seen wearing brown bottoms and a white tank top.



2. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor
2/5

Khushi Kapoor was seen wearing a white upper and black cargo pants.



3. Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel
3/5

Ameesha Patel was seen wearing a pink crop top and white pants, she was looking beautiful. 



4. Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma
4/5

Kapil Sharma was seen posing with his fans at the airport. 



5. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra
5/5

Parineeti Chopra, who is all set to marry Raghav Chadha, was spotted in a black dress teamed up with a denim jacket. 



