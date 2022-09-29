Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon come together to promote their film Bhediya. Whereas, Allu Arjun brought the internet down with his photos
Here we are with another viral photos gallery where we bring together the photos of your favourite celebs papped throughout the day. Well, this time, we even have an addition of a moment where Allu Arjun took the internet by storm by posing with family and BSF's Jawans at Atari Border. (Images source: Viral Bhayani, Allu Arjun Instagram)
1. Allu Arjun and family
Let's start the list with Pushpa star Allu Arjun, who took his family on a trip to Amritsar. Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy celebrated her birthday by seeking blessings at Golden Temple, and then the family were honoured to witness the iconic Attari Border. Arjun's and his family even posed with BSF Jawans.
2. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and producer Dinesh Vijan posed together during the promotions of their upcoming horror-thriller Bhediya.
3. Vidya Balan
The Jalsa star Vidya Balan was spotted near a dubbing studio, and she looked as adorable as a white lily.
4. Sidharth Malhotra
The Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra was also spotted looking dashing in his cool tee. Malhotra knows how to be a stunner with minimum effort.
5. Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair
Here is a reunion moment for Khatron Ke Khiladi's contestants. Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair and her brother Ayaan Zubair were spotted in the city.
6. Madhuri Dixit and team Maja Ma
Madhuri Dixit was spotted with her co-star Gajraj Rao, promoting their upcoming movie Maja Ma. Dixit's next will be a digital release, and it will be available on Amazon Prime Video from October 6.