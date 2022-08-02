Viral Photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar promotes Raksha Bandhan, Tejasswi Prakash poses for paps

Here are the most trending photos of your favourite celebrities from Mumbai on Tuesday, August 2.

On Tuesday, August 2, Akshay Kumar was snapped promoting his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan while Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tejasswi Prakash posed for paps. Check out the most viral photos of the day here. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Akshay Kumar

1/6 Akshay Kumar was snapped at the sets of the musical reality show Superstar Singer 2 promoting his upcoming family drama Raksha Bandhan.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

2/6 Janhvi Kapoor, who has impressed the audience and the critics with her performance in Good Luck Jerry, was photographed outside her gym.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan

3/6 Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen promoting her next film Laal Singh Chaddha led by Aamir Khan in the titular role and is releasing on August 11.

4. Tejasswi Prakash

4/6 The Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, who is now leading the supernatural show Naagin 6, was snapped outside a salon in Mumbai.

5. Sonal Chauhan

5/6 Sonal Chauhan, who keeps sharing her sexy and sizzling photos on Instagram, was also seen posing happily for the paparazzi.

6. Naga Chaitanya