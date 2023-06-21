photoDetails

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Akshay Kumar was seen wearing casuals while Shraddha Kapoor was seen enjoying an auto ride.

Bollywood stars never fail to give us goals, they often motivate us to stay fit and look stylish even when we are wearing casuals. On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar was seen wearing casuals while Shraddha Kapoor was seen enjoying an auto ride. Take a look:

1. Akshay Kumar

1/5 Akshay Kumar was spotted in a blue shirt and black cargo pants. He was seen posing for the paps.

2. Fatima Sana Shaikh

2/5 Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen wearing a white shirt teamed up with denim pants.

3. Shraddha Kapoor in Auto

3/5 Shraddha Kapoor, who is known for her simplicity, was seen taking an auto ride in casuals.

4. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

4/5 Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were seen promoting their film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

5. Aditi Rao Hydari