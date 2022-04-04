Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh promote Runway 34, Siddhant Chaturvedi rides bike

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Runway 34.'
Take a look at how Bollywood celebs spent their day:
1. Siddhant Chaturvedi
'Gully' boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen riding a bike in Mumbai on Monday.
2. Ananya Panday- Siddhant Chaturvedi
Ananya Panday was seen posing with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Both of them were wearing casuals.
3. Ajay Devgn- Rakul Preet Singh
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh were seen promoting their upcoming film Runway 34.'
4. Shahid Kapoor- Mrunal Thakur
Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur were spotted at the 'Jersey' trailer launch event in Mumbai.
5. Sunny Leone
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone was looking gorgeous in all-black look. She was wearing a black crop top, and colour coordinated pants.