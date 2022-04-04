Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh promote Runway 34, Siddhant Chaturvedi rides bike

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Runway 34.'

  • Apr 04, 2022, 08:59 PM IST

On Monday, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Runway 34.' Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen riding a bike on the streets of Mumbai.

Take a look at how Bollywood celebs spent their day:

1. Siddhant Chaturvedi

'Gully' boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen riding a bike in Mumbai on Monday.

2. Ananya Panday- Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ananya Panday was seen posing with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Both of them were wearing casuals.

3. Ajay Devgn- Rakul Preet Singh

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh were seen promoting their upcoming film Runway 34.'

4. Shahid Kapoor- Mrunal Thakur

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur were spotted at the 'Jersey' trailer launch event in Mumbai.

5. Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone was looking gorgeous in all-black look. She was wearing a black crop top, and colour coordinated pants.

