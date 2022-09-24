Viral Photos of the Day: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, A.R Rahman promote Ponniyin Selvan- 1 in Mumbai

Saturday made a big bang, as the biggest names in the Indian film industry came together to promote their upcoming epic adventure.

The cast and crew of Ponniyin Selvan Part One rocked Mumbai, and they were leaving no stone unturned in promoting their much-awaited epic adventure. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Team Ponniyin Selvan

1/5 Here's the epic team of Ponniyin Selvan Part One, Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, A.R Rahman, Mani Ratnam, and Jayram at the movie's press conference

2. Vikram

2/5 Anniyan star Vikram looked dashing and cool during the film promotion. He has slayed fashion police with style.

3. Aishwarya Rai

3/5 Aishwarya Rai is the perfect example of beauty with grace. The actress was seen promoting the film, and her persona charmed the paps.

4. Trisha

4/5 Southern beauty Trisha also stunned paps with her look. The actress was spotted promoting the film at The Kapil Sharma Show.

