Viral Photos of the Day: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, A.R Rahman promote Ponniyin Selvan- 1 in Mumbai

Saturday made a big bang, as the biggest names in the Indian film industry came together to promote their upcoming epic adventure.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Sep 24, 2022, 10:14 PM IST

The cast and crew of Ponniyin Selvan Part One rocked Mumbai, and they were leaving no stone unturned in promoting their much-awaited epic adventure. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Team Ponniyin Selvan

Team Ponniyin Selvan
1/5

Here's the epic team of Ponniyin Selvan Part One, Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, A.R Rahman, Mani Ratnam, and Jayram at the movie's press conference 

2. Vikram

Vikram
2/5

Anniyan star Vikram looked dashing and cool during the film promotion. He has slayed fashion police with style. 

3. Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai
3/5

Aishwarya Rai is the perfect example of beauty with grace. The actress was seen promoting the film, and her persona charmed the paps. 

4. Trisha

Trisha
4/5

Southern beauty Trisha also stunned paps with her look. The actress was spotted promoting the film at The Kapil Sharma Show. 

5. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor
5/5

We end our list with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Laal Singh Chaddha looked pretty in white. 

