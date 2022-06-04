Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta stuns in saree, Kareena Kapoor looks cool in casuals

Saturday begins on a high note as Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta stunned paps with her seductive look in saree.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 04, 2022, 09:47 PM IST

On one side Esha Gupta stunned paps in saree. On the other side, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in a uber cool avatar. Let's take a look at your favourite celebs spotted in the city. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Esha Gupta

Let's start the list with Aashram star, Esha Gupta. The actress was looking stunning in her saree, and you will adore her charming smile. Japnaam! Japnaam!

2. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also spotted in a uber-cool avatar, and the Laal Singh Chaddha star's timeless charm always delights her fans. 

3. Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash was busy working on Saturday, and she was spotted on the sets of her show Naagin 6. 

4. Shilpa Shetty

The ever-gracious Shilpa Shetty was also spotted near a spa, and she wished paps with her charming smile. 

5. Sussanne Khan- Hridaan

Sussanne Khan was spotted with her son Hridaan Roshan at the Bandra musical event.

6. Ayushmann Khurrana with family

Not only Sussanne Khan, but Ayushmann Khurrana was also spotted with his wife Tahira Kashyap, and kids for the musical event. 

